Dutch Smoushond
About the Dutch Smoushond
Although the origin of the breed is uncertain it is generally believed that the yellow Schnauzer was one of the original dogs in the creation of the breed. A dog dealer in Amsterdam sold these dogs as “Gentleman’s stable dogs” to visitors of the Amsterdam commodity exchange. Soon the name changed into “Smous” i.e. rough bearded.
Dutch Smoushonds are affectionate, cheerful and very comfortable with themselves. Neither overanxious nor hyperactive, dogs of this breed are very good family dogs that are not inclined to yap or wander away on their own.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Alert / Independent / Friendly / Intelligent / Sensitive / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Patient with children and other animals
