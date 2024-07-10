Eurasian
About the Eurasian
Proud, calm and well balanced, Eurasians are vigilant companions that bark little and are not easily provoked. They grow very attached to their family, while remaining aloof with strangers, although they are totally lacking in any hunting instincts which makes them poor guard dogs.
Their amenable nature and susceptibility to positive reinforcement make them great dogs for first-time owners. Although a little boisterous at playtime they are friendly and patient which makes them great pets for young children and older people alike.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Confident / Calm / Even-tempered / Resilient / Alert / Loyal
Key facts
time dog-owners
Requires a lot of grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page