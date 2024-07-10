Finnish Lapponian Dog
About the Finnish Lapponian Dog
Finnish Lapponian Dogs are a little below average size, but robustly built. Slightly longer than they are tall at the withers, they have a long, thick coat and erect ears. As their name suggests, Finnish Lapponian Dogs originate from Lapland where they were traditionally put to work herding reindeer.
Now though, their friendly personality and strong desire to please make them excellent family pets who, thanks to their loyal, loving nature, form strong bonds with their owners.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Finland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Intelligent / Calm / Friendly / Loyal
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Makes a great family dog
Needs little training
