Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Finnish Spitz

The Finnish Spitz’s origins are shrouded in mystery, although dogs of the same type have certainly been used to hunt small game throughout the country for centuries.
Finnish spitz adult black and white

About the Finnish Spitz

Finish Spitz dogs mainly hunts forest game birds, waterfowl and small pests, together with moose. These passionate hunters are fairly independent, although they will work as part of a team, barking to indicate the presence of game.

Lively, vigorous, brave and determined, they can be somewhat aloof with strangers, but never vicious. With their human family they are known to be fun-loving, affectionate and ready to play.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Enthusiastic / Independent / Lively / Confident / Determined / Reserved

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
Makes a great family dog
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page