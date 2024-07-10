The Grand is a well built dog that exudes elegance and strength. This is a typically French type in terms of head, colour and expression. The Petit is a distinguished, well proportioned, medium-sized dog.

An instinctive pack hound, the Gascon Saintongeois is an enterprising dog with a fine sense of smell that gives good tongue. Calm and affectionate, it has no problem following commands.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)