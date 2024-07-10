German Pinscher
About the German Pinscher
German Pinschers are alert, lively, self-confident and well balanced. Combine these traits with intelligence and endurance, which German Pinschers have in spades, and you have the ideal family, companion and guard dog.
The Smooth-haired Pinschers were mostly black with light brown markings, self-coloured in shades of brown to red, salt and pepper, or simply greyish blue to black. German Pinschers are medium-sized dogs of square build.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Enthusiastic / Confident / Even-tempered / Intelligent / Resilient / Alert
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
