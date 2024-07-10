Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

German Pinscher

These elegant animals are well proportioned, with well-developed muscles that can be clearly discerned under their smooth coat, especially in movement.
About the German Pinscher

German Pinschers are alert, lively, self-confident and well balanced. Combine these traits with intelligence and endurance, which German Pinschers have in spades, and you have the ideal family, companion and guard dog.

The Smooth-haired Pinschers were mostly black with light brown markings, self-coloured in shades of brown to red, salt and pepper, or simply greyish blue to black. German Pinschers are medium-sized dogs of square build.

Breed specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Enthusiastic / Confident / Even-tempered / Intelligent / Resilient / Alert

Key facts

Makes a great family dog
Makes a great guard dog
