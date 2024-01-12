Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

German Short-Haired Pointing Dog

The German Short-Haired Pointing Dog is a noble-looking dog who exudes strength, endurance and speed.
German short haired pointing dog adult black and white

About the German Short-Haired Pointing Dog

Friendly, intelligent and eager to please, the German Short-Haired Pointing Dog is a loving and even-tempered dog. These dogs are patient with children and other dogs, however, their large size means play can be a little too boisterous for younger children.

Athletic and dedicated, German Short-Haired Pointing Dogs are robust and versatile hunting dogs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specific

Country: Germany

Size category: Large

Avg life expectancy: 12–14 years

Resilient / Even-tempered / Loyal / Reserved / Confident

Key facts

Requires outdoor space

Requires moderate grooming

Needs a lot of training

Like & share this page