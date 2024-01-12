The German Spitz is the ancestor of most of the spitz-type breeds recognised today. Their beautiful coat with abundant undercoat is one of their most captivating features, especially the mane-like collar and bushy tail.

The five varieties of German Spitz are known separately as the Toy Spitz, Miniature Spitz, Medium Spitz, Giant Spitz and Wolfspitz. In non-German-speaking countries Wolfspitz are known as Keeshonds and Toy Spitz as Pomeranians.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)