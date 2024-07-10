Irish Glen of Imaal Terrier

Like all other terriers, these small, tenacious dogs were bred to hunt badgers and foxes, and to keep the rat population to the minimum. In time, they have become gentle family dogs, although the breed is still one of the least common and least well known.

Although they have a spot on The Kennel Club’s list of vulnerable native breeds, these tough little terriers are slowly making a comeback, thanks in no small part to their natural charm and aptitude to family life.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)