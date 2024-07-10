Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Great Swiss Mountain Dog

Originally used as guard and draft dogs, nowadays Great Swiss Mountain Dog are also valued companions, protectors and family members.
About the Great Swiss Mountain Dog

These robust dogs are solidly built and muscular, but in spite of their impressive stature, Great Swiss Mountain Dogs are active animals with remarkable staying power.

Self-assured, even-tempered, alert, vigilant and fearless in everyday situations, Great Swiss Mountain Dogs are good-natured and very affectionate around people they know. They are also very confident around strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Switzerland

Size category: Large

Avg life expectancy: 10–12 years

Agile / Confident / Alert / Loving / Loyal

Key facts

Requires outdoor space

Requires minimal grooming

Needs little training

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
