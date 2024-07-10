These intelligent, well balanced dogs are alert, proud and robust. Virtually square, they have good bone structure, but are nevertheless elegantly built, moving graciously. Their almost human expression catches the eye. Neither timid nor aggressive they are very vigilant and highly attached to their human companion.

All the three breeds (Griffon Bruxellois, Griffon Belge and Petit Brabançon are descended from a small rough-coated dog that went by the name Smousje, which had been found in the Brussels region for centuries. These little dogs were bred to guard carriages and keep stables free from rodents. The two Griffons are rough-coated and can be distinguished by colour, whereas the Petit Brabançon has short hair.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)