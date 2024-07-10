Blue Gascony Griffon
This highly versatile breed is used for hunting hare. Its keenness and fine nose also make it very well suited to tracking wild boar.
About the Blue Gascony Griffon
Blue Gascony Griffons are fine-nosed, well-voiced dogs that show great diligence on the hunt, as well as keenness and enterprise.
They are alert, perhaps even almost on edge, but nevertheless affectionate.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Loving / Alert / Even-tempered
Key facts
Patient with children and other animals
Requires outdoor space
Requires minimal grooming
