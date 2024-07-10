Halden Hound
About the Halden Hound
Halden Hounds are members of a loyal and gentle breed. These qualities, together with their suitability to training and friendly temperament, make them very good companion dogs that are easy to live with.
It is believed that imported foxhounds, beagles and other hounds were crossed with local dogs to produce Halden Hounds, which take their name from a town in south-east Norway close to the Swedish border. Most of the breed population is still found in the region.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Loving / Independent / Even-tempered / Resilient
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Needs an experienced owner
