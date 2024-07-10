Hamiltonstövare

Hamiltonstövares are great companions, due to their friendly, stable character. They are well-proportioned animals, giving the impression of great strength and vigour. There is never any question of heaviness in these well-toned dogs.

Hamiltonstövares are sometimes used to hunt hares and foxes although they do not hunt in packs. In Sweden they are never used to hunt deer.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)