The Hungarian Hound is a dog that is able to hunt independently and at a great distance from its handler. Built like an athlete, these medium-sized hounds are well suited to working over long distances.

The Hungarian Hound was staring extinction in the face at the beginning of the 20th century, but a breeding programme was set up in 1968 and, nowadays, there are a significant number of dogs of the long-legged variety in Hungary and neighbouring Romania. The short-legged variety can no longer be found.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)