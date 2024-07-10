Ibizan Podenco
About the Ibizan Podenco
are mainly used to hunt rabbits, both day and night. They track these animals very easily, even in dense cover, due to their excellent smell, which they combine with their hearing more than their sight.
Agile and clever, they tend to have little trouble catching rabbits, especially in a pack. They are also used to hunt hare and large game. They are good retrievers. Packs should be made up of females with a single male, as males will fight rather than working together.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Alert / Independent / Loyal / Quiet / Sociable
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great family dog
