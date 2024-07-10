Istrian Short-Haired Hound
About the Istrian Short-Haired Hound
Istrian Short-Haired Hound are awesome scenthounds, specialised in hares and foxes, but they also have outstanding instincts as a leash hound. They are wonderfully suited to the vast openness of Istria, whence they hail.
These noble-looking scenthounds have a snow white coat broken by lemon-orange markings, a fine, smooth coat and a clean, long, narrow head. The ears may also be speckled with orange markings.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Croatia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12–15 years
Alert / Calm / Gentle / Quiet / Lively / Obedient
Key facts
Enjoys training
Requires minimal grooming
Requires outdoor space
A healthy start to life
Lifetime of health
