In action, the Italian Coarsehaired Hound uses its tail as a rudder, raising it to the level of the topline and wagging it from left to right, brushing the flanks or even rotating it sometimes. The tail is regarded as long, although the tip is very close to the point of the hock.

Compared with their short-haired cousins, they are more reserved, less exuberant, sound, calm and level-headed. They wear a friendly, gentle, proud expression, with a veil of melancholic reflection. Their voice is strong and very harmonious.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)