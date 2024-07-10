Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Large Munsterlander

Large Munsterlanders are powerful and very muscular pointers that come across as generally racy but noble dogs.
About the Large Munsterlander

Above all, they are gentle, easy learners with proven abilities as a gun dog, especially after the shot. They are lively, but not nervous.

The Large Munsterlander Club was established in 1919, after black and white dogs were excluded from the German Longhaired Pointer Club because they were felt to have English blood.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Alert / Confident / Independent / Friendly / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Obedient / Even-tempered / Resilient

Key facts

Requires outdoor space
Enjoys training
Needs a lot of exercise
