Maremma and the Abruzzes Sheepdog

Maremma and the Abruzzes Sheepdogs are big and powerfully built, of hardy, somewhat rustic, appearance yet majestic and distinctive.

Brave guard dogs of this breed display great courage, purpose and judgment in their main job of guarding and defending livestock and property in general. While proud, Maremma and the Abruzzes Sheepdogs grow devoted to their human companions.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)