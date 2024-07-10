As a hunting dog, the Norrbottenspitz must be attentive and brave, giving the impression of an alert, active animal that is amiable and self-assured. A Norrbottenspitz should never be nervous or shy.

When fur prices dropped drastically after World War II, so did the interest for the Norrbottenspitz. The breed vanished and had no registrations for many years, hence the Swedish Kennel Club (SKK) declared it extinct. But only a decade later news came that some true-to-type specimens had been found living as pets and watchdogs on small homesteads in the inland North Bothnia. Due to the very dedicated work of a few men, this old type hunting spitz was saved.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)