Norrbottenspitz
About the Norrbottenspitz
As a hunting dog, the Norrbottenspitz must be attentive and brave, giving the impression of an alert, active animal that is amiable and self-assured. A Norrbottenspitz should never be nervous or shy.
When fur prices dropped drastically after World War II, so did the interest for the Norrbottenspitz. The breed vanished and had no registrations for many years, hence the Swedish Kennel Club (SKK) declared it extinct. But only a decade later news came that some true-to-type specimens had been found living as pets and watchdogs on small homesteads in the inland North Bothnia. Due to the very dedicated work of a few men, this old type hunting spitz was saved.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Loving / Alert / Friendly / Resilient / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Confident
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Enjoys training
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
