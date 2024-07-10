English Pointer

English Pointers are harmonious and well built, with plenty of grace, exuding strength and suppleness. One of the first breeds to be registered by the F.C.I., as seasoned athletes Pointers are elite performers in every sense.

English Pointers will stop stock still when they observe the game, showing the full splendour of their body, fronted by an expression of determination. It’s truly a marvellous sight to behold.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)