Porcelaines are sturdy hounds originally bred in the Franche-Comté region of eastern France, which once gave them their name. Their white coat makes these very distinguished dogs easy to spot from a distance.

Porcelaines owe their name to their colour. The orange spots overlaying spots of black pigmented skin on the white coat produce a transparency effect evocative of the enamel coating of porcelain.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)