Puli
Used in their native country as herding dogs, Pulis have now made a name for themselves as loving, devoted companions.
About the Puli
Pulis are distinctive-looking dogs, covered in a dense, thick corded coat which helped them withstand the harsh weather brought on by Hungarian winters.
Bred to interact closely with humans, Pulis are faithful, sociable dogs who learn quickly. Their friendly nature means they settle well into homes with children and other pets.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Hungary
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Lively / Friendly / Loving / Alert
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Enjoys training
