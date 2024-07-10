Pyrenean Sheepdog
About the Pyrenean Sheepdog
Its type varies considerably from one valley to the next, but while its size and coat can be very different, its character and behaviour never are. The first standard was published between 1921 and 1925 and it has barely changed since.
The mixture of coarse and woolly hair can cause cording and sometimes matting, which overlaps like tiles on the croup and thighs. Cording may even be found on the breast and the front of the elbows.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 15-17 years
Assertive / Lively
Key facts
Patient with children and other animals
Requires moderate grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page