Russian Toy
About the Russian Toy
Save Borzois, Russian breeds are typically imposing working dogs, so the Russian Toy has everything to be a very popular companion dog.
There is a marked difference between males and females in terms of behaviour, but not in terms of appearance. Despite this, both are loving family dogs and will involve themselves in anything taking place in the home.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Very small
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Friendly / Loyal / Quiet
Key facts
Needs little exercise
Needs a lot of training
