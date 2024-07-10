Sloughi
About the Sloughi
Hunters by instinct, capable of sustained effort, these North African dogs also enjoy all the creature comforts.
Sloughis have existed for centuries in the Maghreb and today most of them are found in Morocco, which holds the standard. These smooth-coated sighthounds are very racy, elegant dogs, not only in terms of demeanour, but also because of their lean musculature and fine tissues.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Loving / Assertive / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable
Key facts
Training should start early
Needs a lot of exercise
