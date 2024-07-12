Small Swiss Hound
Small Swiss Hounds are every inch a hound, searching and driving with determination, hunting independently, giving tongue and even tracking wounded game.
About the Small Swiss Hound
Small Swiss Hounds are deft, untiring and agile dogs with a very fine sense of smell and a real passion for hunting. They pick and follow the trail with confidence, communicated with a deep, melodious voice.
They are naturally friendly, with a temperament that goes from calm to lively, without a sign of nerves.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Switzerland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Alert / Calm / Friendly / Quiet / Resilient
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Alert / Calm / Friendly / Quiet / Resilient
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Needs a lot of training
Great companion
Needs a lot of training
Great companion
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page