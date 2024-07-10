Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Spanish Water Dog

Spanish Water Dogs are hardy animals who were used as both herder and waterfowl retrievers.
black and white spanish water dog adult

About the Spanish Water Dog

These natural athletes are excellent companions for shepherds, hunters and fishermen. Spanish Water Dogs are loyal, obedient, cheerful and hard-working.

These sociable dogs thrive on human interaction, making them great additions to the family, particularly due to their loving nature and patience with children.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Spain
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years
Loyal / Obedient / Friendly / Hard-working / Alert / Even-tempered / Intelligent / Adaptable

Key facts

Makes a great family dog
Requires minimal grooming
Needs little training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page