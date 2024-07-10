Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Italian Spinone

These tireless dogs will happily get in among thorns or enter icy water if it means getting the job done.
About the Italian Spinone

Naturally sociable, docile and patient, Italian Spinone are skilful hunters on any terrain. Excellent retrievers as well as pointers, they move quickly with an extended trot.

In a survey of dog lovers in Italy, the Italian Spinone came out as an ideal companion dog, which takes nothing away from its hunting skills.

Breed specifics

Country: Italy
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Resilient / Sociable / Calm / Athletic

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Enjoys training
