Sussex Spaniel
Sussex Spaniels are powerful dogs that have been bred since the early 19th century, thanks in no small part to Augustus Fuller, who selected the best qualities for more than half a century.
About the Sussex Spaniel
Sussex Spaniels possess a natural working ability, giving chase in dense cover.
Good natured with humans and other dogs alike, their calm and friendly disposition makes them excellent family dogs for active owners.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years
Lively / Hard-working / Loving
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Needs little training
Requires a lot of grooming
