Tyrolean Hound

There used to be many different varieties of hound from Tyrol, but only the red and the black and tan have survived. The standard for the short-legged variety was deleted in 1944.
Tyrolean hound adult black and white

About the Tyrolean Hound

These well tempered hounds with a very fine nose and an outstanding sense of direction are enthusiastic hunters that will follow a trail independently.

Tyrolean Hounds are medium-sized, fairly solid dogs, hard-working and even-tempered, making them excellent hunters. Their alert nature has led them to be recognised as great watchdogs too.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Austria

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Even-tempered / Hard-working / Independent

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming

Makes a great watchdog

Requires outdoor space

