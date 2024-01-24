Excellent hunters, Wire-Haired Pointing Griffon Korthals' grow very attached to their owners and their territory, which they guard vigilantly. These proud dogs are very gentle with children.

These vigorous, hardy dogs of medium size and rectangular shape have dark yellow or brown eyes without busy eyebrows, but with a moustache and beard that give them a confident expression.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)