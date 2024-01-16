The best food nutrition for Yorkshire Terriers
Tailoring nutrition to your dog’s individual needsA Yorkshire Terrier (or "Yorkie") like all dogs, needs much more from their diet than energy alone. The food you provide needs to help build and maintain their body and protect against digestive, joint and age-related problems and more.
Each dog’s dietary needs can vary significantly, according to their size, age, lifestyle and activity. But we take nutritional tailoring a step further. By working closely with vets, breeders and other pet experts, we’ve developed carefully crafted, breed-specific formulas, including a range specifically for Yorkshire Terriers.
Our precise formulations take into account the breed’s morphology, physiology, eating behaviours and health sensitivities. And provide targeted support for areas of the body including the digestive and immune systems, skin, coat, joints, heart and urinary tract.
We create unique products for Yorkshire Terriers
Important factors to consider in a Yorkshire Terrier’s dietYorkies have dietary needs that set them apart from other dogs; these are some of the key things to be aware of.
Small jaws
Dental issues
Energy needs
A fussy appetite
Skin problems and coat health
Our Yorkshire Terrier formulas are designed to maintain the health of your dog’s skin and beautiful coat. They’re enriched with high-quality omega 3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, plus omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
To learn more about their unique coat, read our article on grooming and coat care, where we explain how creating a regular routine can support their health and wellbeing.
Feed your dog Breed Health Adult Dry
Or would your dog prefer Breed Health Adult Wet?
Special nutrition for Yorkshire Terrier puppiesYorkies not only have specific nutritional needs as a breed, but also at different ages. A Yorkshire Terrier puppy’s diet needs to take into account the following factors:
Growth
Digestion
Immunity
A puppy’s immune system develops gradually, so our Yorkshire Terrier Puppy formula has a complex mix of antioxidants to support their natural defences.
Protect your puppy with Royal Canin nutrition
Give your Yorkshire Terrier puppy the best start in life with food tailored to their individual needs as they grow and develop. Royal Canin Breed Health Puppy food contains important nutrients required to support and boost their delicate immune system as they begin to explore their surroundings.
Support your Yorkshire Terrier as they ageYorkshire Terriers are known to have a long life span and can live for over 15 years. As they reach the midpoint of their life, the signs of ageing begin but may not yet be visible. This is the stage at which feeding a formula adapted for mature dogs can help them keep their vitality and protect against the effects of ageing.
The right nutrition can help to alleviate a range of age-related conditions. In our Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ formula, for example, a precise level of phosphorus content cares for kidney health. Vitamins E and C, taurine, lutein and beta-carotene support a mature dog’s natural immune defences. And essential fatty acids help to preserve your Yorkie’s sensitive skin and silky coat into old age.
Protect against the effects of ageing
Ask your vet
Related Articles
Like & share this page