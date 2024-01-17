Yorkshire Terrier grooming and coat care

To begin with, each day use a soft brush to gently stroke your puppy’s back, always giving praise when they stay calm and cooperate. You could even use part of their daily kibble allowance, from a balanced diet such as Yorkshire Terrier Puppy, to encourage good behaviour during grooming. When they’re used to their back being brushed gently, you can move on to brushing other parts of their body.



As your Yorkshire Terrier will need regular trimming, it’s a good idea to get them used to visiting a professional groomer at a young age too. Make sure you choose someone with the highest standards of hygiene and animal welfare.





How to groom your Yorkshire Terrier

Each day, use a slicker brush to loosen any knots, working in the direction that hair grows. Take care, particularly if your Yorkshire Terrier’s hair is long, as this can pull at the skin. You can also use a bristle brush to add sheen to your Yorkie’s coat. And you can use a wide-toothed comb to untangle hair around their hocks, tail and paws.Don’t use a nylon brush on your Yorkshire Terrier; they tend to break the hairs and could ruin their coat.As well as caring for your Yorkie’s special coat, you’ll also need to keep their teeth, eyes and ears clean as part of their grooming routine.