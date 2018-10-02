Dog dandruff and dry skin

What’s causing dandruff in my dog?

One of the most common causes of dog dandruff is a diet which doesn’t include the necessary or highest-quality nutrients your dog needs to develop a healthy coat and skin. Essential fatty acids, like omega 3 and 6, are crucial for supporting your dog’s skin and as dogs can’t synthesise these internally, they have to be included in their diet.

Similarly, protein is very important; your dog’s skin and hair uses 30% of their daily protein intake to grow and develop, so highly-digestible and high-quality protein sources need to be part of what they eat. Vitamin A is also key, as it helps regulate the growth of skin cells and the production of sebum.

Dandruff in dogs can also be caused by their environment. Seasonal shedding is normal for many breeds of dog, but if their space is particularly warm or cold it can trigger reactions in their skin and interrupt its oil production, which can then lead to dandruff. For example, a particularly warm environment can dry out your dog’s skin very quickly.

Dandruff can also be a symptom of a parasitic infestation. Biting lice, sucking lice and the cheyletiella mite can all cause dandruff as they live in the fur and irritate the skin. This encourages your dog to scratch and their skin to react. The cheyletiella mite in particular causes skin to peel off in scales, which leads to itching, dandruff and even hair loss.

How can I solve my dog’s dandruff problem?

If you notice your dog has ongoing dandruff, itching, scratching and other skin issues, it’s essential you talk to a vet; although dandruff is common, your vet will want to rule out any other problem such as atopic dermatitis. They’ll conduct an examination and tests and provide you with the right treatment for your pet, which is particularly important in the case of parasites.

You can also proactively manage dandruff in your dog by: