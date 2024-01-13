Bulldog Adult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.
Odour reduction
This formula helps support good digestion and odour reduction with highly digestible proteins, appropriate fibre content and high-quality carbohydrate sources.
Healthy skin
An appropriate diet plays an important role in maintaining the quality of the Bulldog’s skin. EPA & DHA - combined with Omega 6s - do an excellent job helping to support their skin’s barrier role and maintaining overall skin health.
Bone and joint health
The Royal Canin Bulldog diet has been enriched with EPA & DHA for a number of reasons - one of which is to help support the Bulldog's bones and joints that have to carry around those stocky bodies and impressive heads.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|18 kg
|223 g (2+7/8 cups)
|258 g (3+3/8 cups)
|294 g (3+7/8 cups)
|20 k
|242 g (3+1/8 cups)
|280 g (3+5/8 cups)
|318 g (4+1/8 cups)
|22 kg
|259 g (3+3/8 cups)
|300 g (3+7/8 cups)
|341 g (4+4/8 cups)
|24 kg
|277 g (3+5/8cups)
|321 g (4+1/8 cups)
|364 g (4+6/8 cups)
|26 kg
|294 g (3+7/8cups)
|340 g (4+3/8 cups)
|387 g (5 cups)
|28 kg
|311 g (4 cups)
|360 g (4+6/8 cups)
|409 g (5+3/8 cups)
|30 kg
|327 g (4+2/8 cups)
|379 g (4+7/8 cups)
|431 g (5+5/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Because all breeds have their own unique needs, your adult Bulldog needs a complete and balanced diet containing nutrients that specifically help to support optimal health. Suitable for dogs over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your adult Bulldog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult helps to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora. This not only contributes to the general health of your dog's digestive system, but also helps to reduce the odour of your dog's stools. This exclusive formula also helps to support the skin's barrier role. Because ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult's specific combination of nutrients helps to maintain skin health, this has a positive effect on your dog's coat health too. Bulldogs aren't necessarily as active as some of the other dog breeds, so they don't have particularly high energy levels. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult helps provide controlled energy intake through a moderate energy content. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids known as EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support the good health of your Bulldog's bones and joints. What's more, this specially adapted formula also helps your dog maintain an ideal weight. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Bulldog breed. Because this breed has a turned up nose and an upper jaw that's shorter than the lower one, the size and shape of the kibble has been specially adapted to make it easy for your dog to pick up. Additionally, its texture encourages thorough chewing to deter your Bulldog from swallowing it too hastily. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.