Because all breeds have their own unique needs, your adult Bulldog needs a complete and balanced diet containing nutrients that specifically help to support optimal health. Suitable for dogs over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your adult Bulldog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult helps to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora. This not only contributes to the general health of your dog's digestive system, but also helps to reduce the odour of your dog's stools. This exclusive formula also helps to support the skin's barrier role. Because ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult's specific combination of nutrients helps to maintain skin health, this has a positive effect on your dog's coat health too. Bulldogs aren't necessarily as active as some of the other dog breeds, so they don't have particularly high energy levels. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult helps provide controlled energy intake through a moderate energy content. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids known as EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support the good health of your Bulldog's bones and joints. What's more, this specially adapted formula also helps your dog maintain an ideal weight. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Bulldog breed. Because this breed has a turned up nose and an upper jaw that's shorter than the lower one, the size and shape of the kibble has been specially adapted to make it easy for your dog to pick up. Additionally, its texture encourages thorough chewing to deter your Bulldog from swallowing it too hastily. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

