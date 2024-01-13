PRODUCT DETAILS

For your bulldog puppy, growth is an important stage of life. It's the time of new discoveries, new encounters, and physical changes. That's why feeding your puppy nutrients that help to support optimal health in this growth phase is essential. Suitable for puppies up to 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Bulldog in mind. Thanks to a complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E), ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy helps to support your puppy's natural defences while its immune system is developing gradually. To support your puppy's digestive health ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P) specially selected for its high digestibility. What's more, the nutrients in this formula help to maintain a good balance of intestinal flora - which ultimately contributes to a healthy quality of stool. Thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy also contributes to supporting the health of your puppy's bones and joints. Additionally, the careful balance of nutrients help to support and maintain your puppy's ideal bodyweight. What's more, the tailor-made kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy is exclusively designed to suit your puppy's jaw. The Bulldog tends to have a flat head that's almost as wide as it is long, its upper jaw is shorter than the lower one and it has a turned up nose. The size and shape of this kibble makes it easier for your bulldog puppy to pick up, it also encourages it to chew before swallowing. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more