PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Energy is a nutritional supplement for dogs that helps to provide an energy boost before or during physical activity. ROYAL CANIN® Energy is available in 50g bags and is suitable for adult dogs participating in either moderate or intense activity. This product is enriched with short-chain fatty acids which contribute to a rapidly available, high level of energy. These fatty acids help to support your dog's performance when engaged in physical activity. Exercise stimulates the production of free radicals, which can be responsible for oxidative stress. ROYAL CANIN® Energy contains a specially formulated antioxidant complex (including vitamins E and C and polyphenols) which helps to neutralise the effect of free radicals and support cellular health. Daily rationing of ROYAL CANIN® Energy is important in order help your dog maintain its ideal weight and shape. Be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guide to make sure you don't exceed your dog's recommended daily intake. At Royal Canin, we put your dog's nutritional needs first. That's why each of our products is formulated to the highest quality with balanced nutritional precision.

Read more