PRODUCT DETAILS

The French Bulldog is a small-sized breed with a lot of muscle, a compact structure, and solid bones. These powerful dogs are typically alert, active, and intelligent. Because each breed has its own unique needs, the food you choose for your dog is important. Suitable for French Bulldogs over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. To maintain its powerful muscles, the French Bulldog needs regular exercise. Shorter daily walks are better for bone and joint support than too much running or jumping. Nutrition also contributes to effectively maintaining muscle mass, that's why ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult contains L-Carnitine and an optimal protein content. ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult also contains nutrients - including a specific complex and EPA and DHA - that to help maintain the health of your French Bulldog's skin and distinctive coat. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult contributes to maintaining optimal digestive health by helping to support a good balance of intestinal flora. This ultimately helps to reduce excessive flatulence and lessens the smell of your dog's stools - this is not only great news for your dog, but for you as well! Furthermore, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult has been exclusively designed to make it easier for the French Bulldog to pick up, it has also been formulated to encourage your dog to chew thoroughly before swallowing in order to further support digestive health. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more