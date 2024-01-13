German Shepherd 5+

PRODUCT DETAILS

As your German Shepherd ages, a specially adapted nutritious diet can help to support overall health and wellbeing into their senior years. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult 5+ is a tailor-made, breed-specific formula especially for adult German Shepherds aged 5 years and over. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult 5+ is developed to support healthy ageing. This formula contains a synergistic combination of antioxidants to help maintain your dog's cellular health, as well as an appropriately adapted phosphorus content to support kidney health throughout the ageing process. The German Shepherd is a strong-bodied breed, but it can have physical sensitivities that may affect overall health, particularly later in life. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult 5+ is specially formulated to provide advanced nutrients - such as collagen, EPA and DHA - to help support your dog's cartilage health during the ageing process, contributing towards the maintenance of healthy bones and joints. Your dog's digestive health can also benefit from tailored nutritional support later in life. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult 5+ contains highly digestible proteins and a specific selection of soluble and insoluble fibres - including prebiotics - to help promote a good balance of intestinal flora, which ultimately helps to promote healthy stool quality. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult 5+ features tailor-made kibble, with an adapted shape, size, and texture to cater to the jaw shape and eating behaviour of the German Shepherd breed. A dry kibble diet also supports good dental health, as each piece gently scrubs your dog's teeth. What's more, the kibble can be rehydrated to make them chewier and even more palatable. We believe that every dog is unique, which is why each individual recipe in the ROYAL CANIN® Breed Health Nutrition range provides complete and balanced nutrition to support breed-specific traits. Each breed-exclusive formula contains tailor-made kibble adapted in size, shape, and texture to appeal to each individual breed.

