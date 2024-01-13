Puppy Digestion Supplement 100g

PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin tasty chewable supplements are specially formulated using a science-driven blend of ingredients to support dogs' changing needs and help maintain their health from the inside out.
BENEFITS
83% of owners are satisfied*
Helps support natural defences and digestive health
Prebiotics + vitamins C&E
SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN INGREDIENTS
*83% of owners are satisfied with ROYAL CANIN® IMMUNITY & DIGESTION PUPPY SUPPLEMENTS after 2 weeks (Royal Canin Internal study).
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION: Dehydrated poultry proteins, rice flour, glycerol, wheat middlings, yeasts (source of manno-oligosaccharides and beta-glucans (4.7%)), cellulose powder, wheat flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, minerals, fructo-oligosaccharides.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin C: 480 mg, Vitamin E: 450 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 8.1 g - Preservatives.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 18.2% - Crude fibre: 8.0% - Fat content: 4.0% - Crude ash: 5.6% - Moisture: 18% - Metabolisable energy: 2619 kcal/kg - Calories per piece: 6.5 kcal.
FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Supplements for dogs over 6 months. Please adhere to the number of pieces per day indicated in the feeding guidelines. For dogs under 5 kg, please cut the chew in half to ensure that it is adequately chewed. If you are giving supplements, it is recommended to adjust the main meal portion size accordingly to maintain your pet’s healthy body weight. Please consult your veterinarian if you have any questions. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. Water should be available at all times.