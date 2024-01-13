Puppy Digestion Supplement 100g

Feeding Instructions

FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Supplements for dogs over 6 months. Please adhere to the number of pieces per day indicated in the feeding guidelines. For dogs under 5 kg, please cut the chew in half to ensure that it is adequately chewed. If you are giving supplements, it is recommended to adjust the main meal portion size accordingly to maintain your pet’s healthy body weight. Please consult your veterinarian if you have any questions. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. Water should be available at all times.