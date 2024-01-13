Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

MAXI ADULT - LOAF

Wet food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For adult large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - From 15 months to 5 years old

1 x 410g

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Helps support digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.

BONE & JOINT HEALTH

Helps support large dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.

OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Contains vitamins and high-quality nutrients for maximum absorption.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult Loaf is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet specially designed to meet your large dog’s needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is for dogs that weigh between 26 and 44kg and are over 15 months old.  With their extended digestive transit time, large dogs are more susceptible to digestive sensitivities. This food contains highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres to help promote good digestive health. Larger dogs place the majority of their body weight on their joints. This formula is specially crafted with a combination of vitamins and minerals to help maintain healthy bones and joints.  Crafted with a blend of essential vitamins and high-quality nutrients, this combination helps to support maximal absorption and helps keep your dog active and full of life.  No matter what breed your dog is, their coat is their crowning glory. Enriched with a supportive blend of nutrients, this food helps keep your dog’s skin healthy and their coat glossy and gorgeous.   ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult Loaf is also available in a dry kibble: ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult. Mixing wet and dry food brings variety to your dog’s diet, making their mealtimes more interesting and engaging.

