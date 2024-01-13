Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Maxi Ageing In Loaf

Wet food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For mature and senior large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - Over 5 years old

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Helps support digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Helps support large dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.

LIFELONG VITALITY SUPPORT

Enriched with essential nutrients (EPA, DHA and vitamins) to help your dog enjoy lifelong vitality.

PRODUCT DETAILS

For large dogs over 5 years old, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing Loaf is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet specially designed to meet your large dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their senior years.    With their extended digestive transit time, larger dogs are more susceptible to digestive sensitivities. This food contains highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres to help promote good digestive health.  Weighing between 26 and 44kg, large dogs place the majority of their body weight on their joints. This formula is specially crafted with a combination of vitamins and minerals to help maintain healthy bones and joints in ageing dogs.  Crafted with a blend of essential vitamins and nutrients like EPA and DHA, this formula helps to support lifelong vitality. Enriched with a blend of nutrients, this food helps keep your ageing dog’s skin healthy and their coat glossy and gorgeous.   ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing Loaf is also available in two types of dry kibble: Maxi Adult 5+ and Maxi Ageing 8+. Senior dogs’ sensory capacity decreases as they age, so mixing wet and dry food helps to enhance the palatability of the meal.

