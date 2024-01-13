PRODUCT DETAILS

For overweight dogs, a specially tailored diet with select nutrients can help to keep them light on their paws and support a healthy lifestyle. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Light Weight Care is a complete and balanced diet for adult overweight dogs that supports healthy weight maintenance. This dry kibble diet is suitable for large breed dogs that weigh 26kg to 44kg. Formulated with high quality, easy-to-digest proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Light Weight Care supports the maintenance of a healthy muscle mass while also balancing fat and calories. This formula is also enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient that helps support healthy fat metabolism. This diet is highly palatable in order to satisfy your dog's appetite, while also providing complete and balanced nutrition. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Light Weight Care contains a balance of soluble and insoluble fibres to help regulate your dog's appetite for optimal weight maintenance. These fibres help your dog to feel full after eating while also supporting regular transit for healthy digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is also available as a wet food product with a loaf-like texture. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to provide the right portions. Each recipe in the ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care range for dogs is nutritionally balanced and tailor-made to meet your dog's nutritional needs.

