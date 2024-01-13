PRODUCT DETAILS

Now that your medium dog is entering the latter stages of adulthood, it's important to make sure that its diet provides nutrients that help to support optimal health. Suitable for medium dogs aged 7+ that weigh between 11-25kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium-sized adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult 7+ contains a specially adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in medium breed dogs like yours that are facing the first signs of ageing. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult 7+ contains a complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals and to help maintain the condition of vital molecules in your dog's body. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult 7+ helps to support optimal digestibility with an exclusive formula of nutrients, including a balanced supply of dietary fibre and an optimal amount of very high quality protein. Taking measures to support the health of your dog's skin will help keep its coat smooth, glossy and in good health. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult 7+ is enriched with fatty acids EPA and DHA - to help maintain healthy skin and an ideal coat condition. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult 7+ is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult 7+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more