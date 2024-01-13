PRODUCT DETAILS

Now that your medium dog has reached its senior years, it's important to make sure that its diet provides nutrients that help to support optimal health. Suitable for medium dogs aged 10+ that weigh between 11-25kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium-sized senior dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ contains a complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ also contains EPA and DHA; omega-3 fatty acids that help to support bone and joint health. This is particularly important for dogs entering the senior stage of their life cycle. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ has been formulated with specific nutrients to help support healthy skin and a shiny coat. Skin health has a direct impact on the condition and appearance of a dog's coat, which is why maintaining skin health is doubly important for dogs. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ is also available as wet food in gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

