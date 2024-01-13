Mini Adult In Loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult Loaf is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet specially designed to meet your small dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is suitable for small dogs that weigh up to 10kg and are over 10 months old. This specialised formula is designed to help meet your dog’s energy needs and maintain their ideal weight with an adapted calorie content. These little bundles of energy are always on the go, which means they need a diet that supports their active lifestyle. This diet contains a mix of nutrients to help your small dog maintain strong and healthy bones. No matter what breed your dog is, their coat is their crowning glory. Enriched with a blend of nutrients, this food helps keep your dog’s skin healthy and their coat glossy and gorgeous. This specially crafted formula also has a blend of vitamins and highly digestible nutrients to help support maximal absorption and overall health. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult Loaf is also available in a dry kibble: ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult. Mixing wet and dry food brings variety to your dog’s diet, making their mealtimes more interesting and engaging.

