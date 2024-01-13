Mini Adult Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Your mini breed dog needs a diet that helps to support and maintain optimal health throughout its adult years. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your mini adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult in Gravy is suitable for all small dogs aged between 10 months - 12 years that weigh up to 10kg. The formulation of specific nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult in Gravy helps to support your dog's digestive health whilst also helping to maintain a good balance of intestinal flora. The carefully adapted energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult in Gravy helps to maintain an ideal weight in small breed dogs like yours. Avoiding excess weight gain is important during your dog's adult years as its metabolism will be slower than it was when it was a puppy. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult in Gravy also contains nutrients that help to support your adult dog's healthy skin and coat condition. It's enriched with EPA and DHA which are Omega-3 fatty acids - which are beneficial for the maintenance of healthy bones and joints. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

