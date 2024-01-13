PRODUCT DETAILS

Now that your mini breed dog is an adult, it's important to ensure that its diet continues to provide essential nutrients that support optimal health throughout its adult years. Suitable for small breed dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult mini dog in mind. Because small breed dogs like yours tend to have quite high energy needs, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is formulated to meet those energy needs, whilst also helping your dog to maintain a healthy weight. The formula also contains L-Carnitine which helps to maintain healthy fat metabolism. Some small breed dogs have fussier appetites than others, that's why ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult's formula contains a selection of exclusive flavourings. It is this enhanced palatability that directly appeals to even the fussiest of dogs to ensure the consumption of essential nutrients. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult also contains a variety of nutrients that help to support the health of your dog's skin and coat. This includes Omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA and DHA - these nutrients contribute to maintaining a shiny, healthy coat. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

